Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
TVN
The Polish media group TVN misses forecasts with a 22
percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit and drops its 2012
guidance because of market uncertainty.
DEBT
Poland should have 40 percent of its borrowing needs
financed by the end of February, Deputy Finance Minister Dominik
Radziwill tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
LOTOS, PKN, PGNIG
Poland should avoid creating companies with market
dominance, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski tells Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna, responding to speculation that the government
could merger Poland's No. 2 refiner Lotos with larger PKN Orlen
or gas monopoly PGNiG.
EMPERIA
Private equity fund Mid Europa Partners and grocery chain
Polomarket are left in the race for Emperia's retail arm,
Parkiet quotes unnamed sources as saying.
ADVERTISING MARKET
Polish advertising market expanded by 2.2 percent in 2011
and should see similar growth this year, according to a survey
of analysts by Rzeczpospolita.
PGNIG
The gas monopolist offers to auction off as much as 70
percent of its gas to potential rivals in future, outlining its
first proposal for its part in the planned liberalisation of
the country's gas market.
FINANCE MINISTRY, CENTRAL BANK
The finance ministry aims to reduce the amount of European
Union funds it exchanges on the spot market in the second and
third quarter and will do more through the central bank, the
bank's governor Marek Belka says.
INFLATION
Poland's statistics office releases January inflation data.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the reading to stand at 4.25
percent. (1300)
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX