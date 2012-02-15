(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Feb 15

GDP

The National Statistics Board will release flash estimate GDP data for the fourth quarter at 0800 GMT.

ROMANIA MAY LIMIT POWER EXPORTS DUE TO FREEZE

Romania's centrist coalition government enabled state-owned power grid Transelectrica on Tuesday to limit or temporarily halt electricity exports and lower deliveries to some industrial consumers due to freezing temperatures.

TRANSELECTRICA POSTS 2011 NET PROFIT OF 90.3 MLN LEI

Romania's state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica posted a 2011 net profit of 90.3 million lei ($27 million), it said on Wednesday.

TRANSGAZ POSTS 2011 NET PROFIT OF 392 MLN LEI

Romania's state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz posted a 392 million lei ($118 million) 2011 net profit on Wednesday.

ROMANIA BRD 2011 NET PROFIT AT 465 MLN LEI

Romania's second-largest bank BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale, posted a 7 percent fall in its 2011 net profit on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies were mixed on Tuesday after a credit downgrade of several euro zone countries shook confidence and on expectations that GDP data from the region this week will highlight slowing growth and possibly point to monetary easing.

GRAFT SENTENCE

Romania's top court gave former farm minister Decebal Traian Remes a three year jail sentence for corruption on Tuesday. The decision, which is pending an appeal, comes just weeks after the court sentenced former Prime Minister Adrian Nastase in a landmark case.

PRIVATE MANAGERS FOR STATE FIRMS

The economy ministry will sign a contract on Wednesday with the two international headhunting companies it has selected earlier this year to help it search independent, private managers for four of Romania's state-owned firms under a plan agreed with the IMF.

