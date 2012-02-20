(Adds quotes, details, background)

* Q4 operating profit 1.83 bln DKK vs 1.82 bln forecast

* Q4 revenue 14.85 bln DKK vs 14.30 bln forecast

* Forecasts 2012 EBIT at 2011 level

* Says will offer to buy remaining 15 pct of Baltika

* Says plans to delist Baltika as soon as possible

COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) warned 2012 operating profit would be flat, capped by declining Northern and Western Europe markets, and it would take full control of its Baltika subsidiary in Russia for up to $1.15 billion.

Carlsberg, the world's fourth biggest brewer, said its key Russian market would see modest growth this year.

Reporting fourth-quarter results roughly in line with forecasts, Carlsberg said buying the remaining 15 percent of Baltika would cost up to 6.5 billion crowns ($1.15 billion), and the transaction would be immediately earnings-enhancing.

"The Carlsberg Group will take the necessary steps to arrange for a delisting of Baltika as soon as possible," Carlsberg said. "We currently expect this to happen not later than May 2012."

In the Russian market, where the group is the leading brewer, its volume market share declined to 37.4 percent in 2011 from 39.2 percent.

"Russia resulted in market share loss due to a high level of promotional activities from competitors," the brewer said in the statement.

It said it expected a challenging environment in Northern and Western Europe in 2012.

"In Russia, the steps we've taken to strengthen the business will begin to bear fruit in 2012. At the same time we'll continue to explore acquisition opportunities in growth markets," the brewer said.

More than 29 percent of revenue and nearly 44 percent of operating profits came from the East European business, including Russia, in the fourth quarter.

Fourth-quarter operating profit rose to 1.83 billion Danish crowns, from 1.13 billion a year earlier, roughly in line with analysts' average forecast of 1.82 billion in a Reuters poll. [ID:nL5E8DF2GY]

Sales rose to 14.85 billion crowns in the fourth quarter from 13.40 billion a year earlier, exceeding a 14.30 billion average forecast.

The brewer said it expected 2012 operating profit before special items to be at the level of 2011, and adjusted net profit to grow slightly.

It has earlier said it expected its key Russian beer market to begin recovering in 2012 but that the decline in western European markets could intensify over the next three years as the euro zone crisis bites. [ID:nL6E8C21AZ]

(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

