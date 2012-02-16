(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Feb 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT TENDER

Romania's finance ministry tenders 400 million lei ($120.78 million) in five-year treasury bonds.

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER IN ROMANIA

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Dacian Ciolos starts a two-day visit to Romania. On Thursday he is expected to meet Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu and other Romanian officials.

ROMANIA'S ECONOMY GREW 2.5 PERCENT IN 2011

The Romanian economy grew 2.5 percent in 2011, slightly above market expectations and after a contraction of 1.3 percent in 2010, preliminary data from the national statistics board showed on Wednesday.

WRAPUP 1-CZECHS IN RECESSION IN Q4, HUNGARY RESILIENT

The Czech Republic slid into recession and Romania's economy shrank at the end of last year, weighed down by austerity measures, waning foreign demand and ripples from the euro zone crisis that will continue to resonate in 2012.

Hungary, struggling to mend ties with the European Commission and secure international aid, showed an unexpected uptick in the last three months of 2011, while its euro zone neighbour Slovakia surged on a jump in manufacturing.

CEE MARKETS

The forint firmed on Wednesday after Hungary's central bank set out new plans to aid the economy, outshining other Central European currencies weighed down by figures showing economies contracting in the fourth quarter of last year.

ROMANIA COURT REIGNITES ROYAL FAMILY SPAT

Romania's top court reopened a decades-old royal spat this week by officially recognising the claims of aged former King Michael's older half-brother.

PARTY AGREEMENT

Romania's government coalition parties signed an agreement on Wednesday to support the EU's new fiscal treaty.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

TRANSLELECTRICA

Romania could launch the sale of a 15 percent stake in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica in March, said Dan Weiler, head of BCR's corporate finance and investment banking division, one of the advisers on the sale.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 4

CAR SALES

Car sales fell by 23.3 percent in January, to 4,221 units, compared to the same period of last year, data from the manufacturers' association showed. Adevarul, Page 11

OLTCHIM

Romanian state-owned chemicals firm Oltchim recorded losses of 270 million lei in 2011. Adevarul, Page 11

