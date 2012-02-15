Feb 15 Xstrata is asking its banks to allow $6 billion of existing syndicated loans to stay in place as it awaits approval for its $90 billion merger with Glencore, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Banks are being asked to waive change of control provisions which would have been triggered when Xstrata's merger with Glencore completed and could have prompted a loan refinancing, banking sources said.

The waiver will allow Xstrata to wait until the merger is completed before consolidating its jumbo loan along with billions of Glencore loans into a massive new syndicated loan and bond financing, they added.

Xstrata declined to comment. (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)