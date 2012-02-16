DUBAI, Feb 16 Here are factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Markets fall, Greek bailout delay dampens mood
* Brent ends at 8-month high on supply risks
* Assad proposes referendum in strifetorn Syria
* Money pours back into stock markets
UAE
* Abu Dhabi helps Dubai again with bank bailout
* Dubai Aerospace says acting CEO resigns
* Sanctions sap Dubai's role as Iran trade hub
* Up to 16,000 more property units in Dubai in 2012
* NBAD meets European bonds investors this week
* Abu Dhabi's Dolphin bond vulnerable to pull-back
* Credit Suisse raises DP World to outperform
* Sorouh swings to Q4 profit
* Dubai govt still backs state-linked firms - official
* Dubai to target 4.5 pct growth in 2012
QATAR
* Qatari lender QNB prices $1 bln, 5-yr bond
KUWAIT
* Wataniya Q4 profit rises 57 pct
* Kuwait Finance House 2011 profit drops 24 pct
BAHRAIN
* Over 120 hurt in Bahrain clashes, dialogue sought
* UK charges second man over Bahrain aluminium deals
* FIA keen for Bahrain GP to go ahead
(Compiled by Gulf bureaux)