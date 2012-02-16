DUBAI, Feb 16 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Markets fall, Greek bailout delay dampens mood

* Brent ends at 8-month high on supply risks

* Assad proposes referendum in strifetorn Syria

* Money pours back into stock markets

UAE

* Abu Dhabi helps Dubai again with bank bailout

* Dubai Aerospace says acting CEO resigns

* Sanctions sap Dubai's role as Iran trade hub

* Up to 16,000 more property units in Dubai in 2012

* NBAD meets European bonds investors this week

* Abu Dhabi's Dolphin bond vulnerable to pull-back

* Credit Suisse raises DP World to outperform

* Sorouh swings to Q4 profit

* Dubai govt still backs state-linked firms - official

* Dubai to target 4.5 pct growth in 2012

QATAR

* Qatari lender QNB prices $1 bln, 5-yr bond

KUWAIT

* Wataniya Q4 profit rises 57 pct

* Kuwait Finance House 2011 profit drops 24 pct

BAHRAIN

* Over 120 hurt in Bahrain clashes, dialogue sought

* UK charges second man over Bahrain aluminium deals

* FIA keen for Bahrain GP to go ahead (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)