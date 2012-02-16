PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady, focus shifts to timing of US rate hikes

* Markets looking to speeches by at least 5 Fed officials this wk * Spot gold may break support at $1,233/oz -technicals * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust fall 0.3 pct on Friday (Adds comment, updates prices) By Arpan Varghese Feb 20 Gold prices held steady on Monday, with investors looking ahead to a clutch of speeches from U.S. Federal Reserve officials later in the week for clues on the timing of possible interest rate hikes. Spot gold had inched down