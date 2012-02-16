PRECIOUS-Gold firms as markets await Trump tax plans, Fed speakers
* Markets await speeches by Fed officials this week * Biggest gold ETF sees first outflow in nearly four weeks * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices, adds comment) By Jan Harvey LONDON, Feb 20 Gold firmed on Monday as the dollar softened, although moves were muted as markets awaited details on U.S. President Donald Trump's tax policy, and guidance on the pace of interest rate hikes from a raft of Federal Reserve speakers this wee