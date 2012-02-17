* Q4 operating loss $306 mln vs $387 mln forecast

* To sell more ships after major restructuring deal - CEO

* Debt relief gives lower 2012 break-even rates for tankers

* Sees "significant strength" ahead, but cautious

(Adds CEO interview, details, background)

By Walter Gibbs and Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO, Feb 17 Bellwether oil tanker firm Frontline (FRO.OL) posted a smaller than expected fourth-quarter loss and said it would continue to slim down as part of a restructuring drive that has seen it stave off bankruptcy in an over-supplied market.

"The main strategy will be to sell off non-core assets and outperform the market as we have done many times before," said Chief Executive Jens Martin Jensen, adding he expected a few more ship sales by mid-year after 10 sales in December.

A multi-year global tanker glut has kept day rates low worldwide as scores of vessels that were ordered before the 2008-2009 financial crisis continue to hit sea lanes at a time of tepid demand. [ID:nWEA2344]

Frontline, which is selling off weaker assets in a bid to break even at lower day rates, posted a quarterly operating loss of $306 million, 21 percent less than the average forecast in a Reuters poll as it benefited from its restructuring plan.

The loss included a $307 million hit from December's loss-making ship sales.

Jensen told Reuters another year or two would pass before demand starts catching up to supply, though he said Frontline's restructuring lightened its load just as rates picked up amid tension over Iran's nuclear programme.

"If that situation continues and perhaps even escalates the market will become even tighter, and even more interesting for us," he said.

Frontline runs 40 ships after it spun off an unlisted firm named Frontline 2012 in December and sold it 10 tankers. It also transferred some $1 billion in debt and shipbuilding commitments to the spin-off, which shouldered it all with $285 million raised privately.

The listed company said that given current forward rates it "should have significant strength to honor its obligations and meet the challenges created by the current very weak tanker market the next couple of years."

"Frontline will remain cautious and focus its resources on the present activities until a clearer sign of recovery can be seen in the tanker market," the company added.

For the second quarter running, as expected, the company paid no dividend. Until the third quarter of 2011 the company had paid a quarterly dividend without fail since 2002.

Frontline shares were up 0.6 percent at 28.48 crowns by 1110 GMT on the Oslo bourse, whose main index .OSEBX was up 0.3 percent.

The firm said it made an average of $19,100 a day on time charters for its VLCCs (very large crude carriers) in the quarter and $13,900 for Suezmax ships, the largest that can fit through the Suez Canal. That was only about two-thirds of what it previously had said it would need to break even.

Frontline on Friday lowered its estimated 2012 breakeven rates to $23,900 for VLCCs and $16,400 for Suezmax vessels, largely as a result of the restructuring.

DNB Markets analyst Nicolay Dyvik welcomed the lower break-even levels in a research note but said $40,000-per-day VLCC rates were needed to justify Frontline's share price, "which reflects a too-optimistic view of the tanker market".

He reiterated a "sell" rating and 17-crown target price.

Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, the largest shareholder in both Frontline and the new Frontline 2012, guaranteed the life-saving restructure deal with $500 million from his estimated $10 billion fortune.

(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Mark Potter)

((walter.gibbs@thomsonreuters.com)(+4722936902)) Keywords: FRONTLINE/

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.