FRANKFURT Feb 17 The Bank of Finland played down the impact on the euro zone economy of a record drop in euro zone bank lending to companies in December, saying it was not a definitive sign banking sector tensions were undermining economic growth.

"The increased cost of market-based funding and uncertainty about the availability of finance in the context of the debt crisis have raised concerns over banks' ability to provide loans to their customers," the Nordic country's central bank said in a statement.

"However, country differences are large, and to date there is no solid evidence of such a contraction in the loan stock that would constrain economic growth."

The ECB cut interest rates twice late last year to aid the ailing economy. It has also injected 489 billion euros in ultra-cheap three-year loans into the banking system and made it easier for banks to access its funding. Second such offer will be conducted later this month. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)