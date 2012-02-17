* Says 2011 outlook was reached

* Weak wind energy business offset by strong LED, solar

* CEO expects further growth in 2012

(Adds details, background)

By Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt

WIESBADEN, Germany, Feb 17 Carbon specialist SGL Group (SGCG.DE) is confident it can increase earnings again this year after meeting last year's targets, helped by demand for its graphite electrodes from steelmakers and for its light-weight carbon fibres.

"If there's no macroeconomic ice age we expect that based on the good results of 2011 we will continue to grow in terms of sales and earnings," Chief Executive Officer Robert Koehler told Reuters in an interview.

He voiced cautious optimism about demand for the group's main profit drivers - cathodes for aluminum smelters and graphite electrodes for electric steel furnaces - saying steel output was likely to grow slightly this year.

Koehler said that SGL met its goal of a more than 10 percent sales increase in 2011 and for earnings before interest and taxes without the positive effects from reversing some impairments of 160 million euros ($208.7 million), up 25 percent from a year earlier.

"If there hadn't been the issues with wind energy, which forced us to take a number of smaller impairments at year-end, it would have looked even better. Still, we remained within our group outlook."

CREDIT SQUEEZE

Demand for its carbon-reinforced rotor blades for wind turbines took a hit last year as wind park developers suffered a credit squeeze. The business would not improve before 2013 at best, Koehler said.

Its more traditional graphite electrodes business is faring somewhat better.

"The steel industry is doing decently in the U.S., in Europe it's weak. Asia is subdued for now, because too much production went into warehouses," he said.

"Right now, inventories are being run down and we have to see what happens in the big steel works in China and India."

SGL's graphite electrodes, which compete with GrafTech International's GTI.N products, are used in electric arc furnaces to recycle scrap metal into steel, a method that accounts for about a third of global steel output.

Driven by top consumer China, global steel production rose 6.8 percent in 2011, compared with a 15 percent increase in the previous year.[ID:nL6E8CK192]

Koehler added aluminium demand would likely rise at a faster rate than steel in 2012, but it was yet unclear when that would translate into higher spending on aluminium smelter equipment such as SGL's cathodes.

Specialist carbon substances that go into solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LED) and microchips, flew off the shelves last year, boosting full-year earnings, Koehler said.

"The skyrocketing growth we saw in solar, LED and parts of the semiconductor industry, will weaken somewhat. There is bound to be a cyclical normalisation."

SGL, the only European maker of fibres that go into ultra-lightweight carbon reinforced plastics, was the subject of a headline-grabbing tussle in the German car industry last year.

Carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE), in which Germany's richest woman Susanne Klatten and her family are major investors, secured a 15.7 percent stake in SGL, adding to the 29 percent stake already held by Klatten.

That stymied archrival Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), which had previously bought an SGL stake.

While he declined to comment on shareholders, CEO Koehler said that - with the exception of fibres used for wind turbines - demand for carbon fibre reinforced parts would remain strong, driven by the automotive, machinery and medical industries.

($1 = 0.7668 euros)

(Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com)(+49 69 7565 1311)(Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SGL/

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.