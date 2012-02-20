Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

QUADRA TAKEOVER

Canadian Quadra FNX holds shareholders meeting in Vancouver at 1800 GMT on Monday with two-thirds of votes needed in favour of takeover by Poland's copper producer KGHM to seal the $3 bln deal.

ROAD BONDS

Poland will issue some 6.5-7.5 billion zlotys ($2.05-2.36 bln) worth of infrastructure bonds this year with the first tender most likely in April and may also tap euro market with the papers, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quotes Deputy Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill as saying.

JW CONSTRUCTION BONDS

A Western investor is interested in purchasing JW Construction's debt worth some 100 million euros ($131.63 million) the company could spend on investments, Puls Biznesu quotes the developer's owner, Jozef Wojciechowski, as saying.

COAL INVESTMENT

Poland's coal companies will invest some 4 billion zlotys ($1.26 bln) in new capacities totalling more than 1.2 gigawatts, Rzeczpospolita daily estimates.

