MILAN Feb 20 Italian gaming companies Lottomatica and SNAI said on Monday they will appeal a ruling from Italy's accounting court ordering 10 gaming companies to pay a total of 2.5 billion euros ($3.29 billion) in fines for a case relating to video slot machines.

Lottomatica was fined 100 million euros, and SNAI was fined 210 million euros.

The court found the 10 companies guilty of violation of contract obligations during a start-up period, when not all the video terminals were properly connected to the central network. Those violations resulted in a loss of revenue to the Italian tax authority.

Lottomatica and SNAI both said they were not guilty.

SNAI's Cogetech was fined 255 million euros. SNAI said it would evaluate the possible impact of this fine on its planned acquisition of Cogetech.

($1 = 0.7597 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark. Editing by Jane Merriman)