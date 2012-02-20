Fitch Assigns Final 'A' to BOC Hong Kong Branch's USD Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of China Ltd. (BOC) Hong Kong Branch's senior unsecured notes issued under its medium-term note (MTN) programme a final rating of 'A'. The rated notes include: - USD1.2m floating rate notes due 2020 - USD300m 2.375% notes due 2020 - USD500m 3% notes due 2022 The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used for general corpora