BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp reports acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency
* Fifth Third Bancorp announces acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency Inc.
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
KGHM
Shareholders of Canadian miner Quadra FNX approved a C$3 billion takeover offer from KGHM on Monday. The tie-up is set to geographically diversify the Polish miner's asset base and boost its copper output.
PZU
Poland's top insurer PZU is in talks with private equity firms to set up a 13-billion zloty ($4.13 billion) investment vehicle for foreign acquisitions, PZU chief executive Andrzej Klesyk was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
TREASURY
Poland will wait with its decision on the ill-fated merger between the country's No.1 utility PGE and its local rival Energa until an anti-monopoly court ruling planned for mid-May, treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski told daily Gazeta Wyborcza in an interview.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .
For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
* Fifth Third Bancorp announces acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency Inc.
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.
Feb 27 U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said on Monday it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp .