COPENHAGEN Feb 21 Danish engineering company FLSmidth expects to convert 62 percent of its end-2011 backlog of orders into revenue this year and 23 percent of it in 2013, its CEO said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said in a conference call on the group's 2011 results that it was the first time that FLSmidth provided guidance on the timing for the conversion of the orderbook into revenue.

The value of the order backlog at the end of 2011 was up 14 percent from a year earlier at 27.14 billion Danish crowns ($4.84 billion). ($1 = 5.6037 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)