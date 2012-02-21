COPENHAGEN Feb 21 The head of FLSmidth
, a Danish supplier to the global mining and cement
industries, said on Tuesday that financing was not a constraint
to its business as global mining companies are now free from
financial difficulties.
Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said in a conference
call on the group's 2011 results that junior mining companies
had largely vanished during the financial crisis, so the
companies that remain are large, global players.
"We have global mining customers and they have absolutely no
financial difficulties whatsoever," Rasmussen said. "The junior
miners disappeared during the crisis so that is not a problem
either."
"We believe we have put the financial crisis behind us,"
Rasmussen said after FLSmidth reported higher-than-forecast
earnings for the fourth quarter. "We do not see financing as a
blocking factor."
(Reporting by John Acher)