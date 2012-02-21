COPENHAGEN Feb 21 The head of FLSmidth , a Danish supplier to the global mining and cement industries, said on Tuesday that financing was not a constraint to its business as global mining companies are now free from financial difficulties.

Chief Executive Jorgen Huno Rasmussen said in a conference call on the group's 2011 results that junior mining companies had largely vanished during the financial crisis, so the companies that remain are large, global players.

"We have global mining customers and they have absolutely no financial difficulties whatsoever," Rasmussen said. "The junior miners disappeared during the crisis so that is not a problem either."

"We believe we have put the financial crisis behind us," Rasmussen said after FLSmidth reported higher-than-forecast earnings for the fourth quarter. "We do not see financing as a blocking factor." (Reporting by John Acher)