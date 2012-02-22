BRIEF-Samson Holding acquires Kohler Interiors Group
* Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of Kohler Interiors Group, Ltd
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
BANK MILLENNIUM, BANK HANDLOWY, ING BANK SLASKI, BGZ
Moody's puts several Polish banks on review for a possible downgrade as part of a wider move on regional subsidiaries of European lenders.
PGE
Poland's top utility wants to build a 600 million euros facility to store carbon dioxide underground, writes Rzeczpospolita.
KGHM
A Canadian court cleared the copper miner's C$3 billion purchase of rival Quadra FNX.
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. releases regular weekly net asset value as of 14 February 2017
* Wintrust Mortgage announces the acquisition of mortgage banking assets of American Homestead Mortgage, expanding its presence in Montana