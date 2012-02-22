(Repeats story issued late on Tuesday)

* Vedanta looking to merge units Sterlite, Sesa Goa-reports

* Vedanta says streamlining structure is part of strategy

* Shares jump over 7 percent

LONDON, Feb 21 Shares in India-focused miner Vedanta (VED.L) jumped over 7 percent on Tuesday after reports of a potential tie-up between two separately listed subsidiaries fuelled hope the group could streamline its complex structure and gain easier access to cash.

Vedanta -- which had $9 billion of debt on its balance sheet at the end of December and has a debt servicing burden of $500 million a year -- said in a statement it aimed to simplify and consolidate its structure as part of its corporate strategy and reviewed options "on an ongoing basis", but gave no detail.

The FTSE 100 miner, which produces aluminium, copper, zinc, lead, iron ore, oil and gas, trades at a discount to the sector, because of its gearing but also because of a holding structure that means the group is made up of a web of majority-owned subsidiaries, often listed, making harder to repatriate cash.

Shares in Vedanta, one of the worst performing stocks among FTSE 100 miners, were up 7.4 percent at 1,459 pence at 1540 GMT, outperforming an almost 1 percent rise in the sector.

Media reports out of India said earlier that Vedanta was considering a move to restructure its holdings in Sterlite Industries STRL.NS and Sesa Goa SESA.NS, potentially merging the two. It owns almost 55 percent of Sterlite and just over 55 percent of Sesa Goa.

CNBC-TV18 reported Cairn India, bought in a deal completed last year, could also be impacted if Vedanta's share in the company was tansferred to Sterlite.

In recent years, Vedanta has bought up stakes in its listed subsidiaries and this has been expected to continue -- either through block deals or purchases on the market.

But efforts to simplify the structure have not always been easy or successful. In 2009, the Indian government disputed the exercise of a call option that would have allowed Sterlite to acquire the government's remaining 29.5 percent of Hindustan Zinc, taking virtually full control.

