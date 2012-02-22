(Adds press digest)
IMF
An IMF team visits Bucharest to discuss policy with
Romania's new government. The IMF has said no changes to
Romania's precautionary aid deal are envisaged.
PETROM Q4 NET PROFIT MISSES FORECAST
Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom,
majority-owned by Austria's OMV, posted a net profit
of 838 million lei ($255.27 million) in the fourth quarter on
Wednesday, below market expectations.
CEE MARKETS
The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint eased on Tuesday,
holding close to five-month highs, supported by a long-awaited
Greek bailout and the prospect of a new IMF deal for Hungary.
RETAIL
Retail chain Billa, part of Germany's food retailer REWE
Group, plans to open at least ten new stores in Romania this
year. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
EUROPEAN FUNDS
The European Commission stopped payments to Romania for a
human resources development programme financed from European
funds. Romania Libera, Page 3
