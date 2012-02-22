(Repeats to additional Reuters clients) LONDON, Feb 22

* Ferrovial's BAA says adjusted FY EBITDA 1,132.1 million STG versus 966.9 million STG, up 17.1 percent

* Ferrovial's BAA says revenue 2,280.0 million STG versus 2,074.3 million STG, up 9.9 percent

* Ferrovial's BAA says passengers 87.4 million versus 84.3 million, up 3.7 percent

* Ferrovial's BAA says currently considering its position in light of the cat's decision over stansted sale order