UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse 2016 operating profit rises 18 pct
* Predicts net profit to rise 10-15 pct in 2017 (Adds more details on dividend, outlook)
(Repeats to additional Reuters clients) LONDON, Feb 22
* Ferrovial's BAA says adjusted FY EBITDA 1,132.1 million STG versus 966.9 million STG, up 17.1 percent
* Ferrovial's BAA says revenue 2,280.0 million STG versus 2,074.3 million STG, up 9.9 percent
* Ferrovial's BAA says passengers 87.4 million versus 84.3 million, up 3.7 percent
* Ferrovial's BAA says currently considering its position in light of the cat's decision over stansted sale order
* Predicts net profit to rise 10-15 pct in 2017 (Adds more details on dividend, outlook)
BERLIN, Feb 15 Deutsche Boerse on Wednesday reported an 18 percent jump in 2016 operating profit as its commodities and international clearing business made up for a weaker market environment.