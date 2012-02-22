BUCHAREST Feb 22 Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria's OMV, plans to start a 860-megawatt gas-fired power plant at Brazi in the second half of the year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The plant had been scheduled to start operations at the end of the fourth quarter of last year, but Petrom said in January they postponed the start due to a technical glitch.

"We also successfully completed construction of the Brazi gas-fired power plant; however, full commercial operation is now anticipated for H2/12," Mariana Gheorghe, Petrom's chief executive, said in a statement.

Petrom posted a fourth quarter net profit of 838 million lei ($255.27 million) on Wednesday.

