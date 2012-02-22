MADRID Feb 22 Spain's competition
regulator said on Wednesday it had fined the country's No. 2
power utility Endesa 23 million euros ($30.51 million)
for "abusing its dominant position as an electricity
distributor."
An Endesa spokesman said the Enel-owned company
planned to appeal the decision at the High Court.
The National Competition Council (CNC) said it fined
Endesa's distribution unit 14.97 million euros for using
privileged information on clients requesting installations to
target leading market players.
The CNC said it had previously sanctioned E.ON,
Gas Natural-Fenosa and Hidrocantabrico in
similar cases last year, as well as Endesa in 2006.
The watchdog also fined Endesa 8.16 million euros for
charging clients for installation when the company was required
to do so at its own cost.
($1 = 0.7539 euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Martin Roberts)