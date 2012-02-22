* Citi traded 12 mln T in cleared iron ore swaps in 2011

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Feb 22 Citigroup (C.N) started to trade Shanghai rebar earlier this year to take advantage of the market's significant trading volumes and is also boosting trading activity in iron ore derivatives, a Citi trader said.

"We have set up a Chinese entity, CCSCL, and we are already trading rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange," Citi iron ore and steel derivatives trader Habib Esfahanian said in a recent interview.

"We have been actively trading only in the past month or so, but this market represents what the international market may eventually become. We would like to see the same kind of liquidity we see in the Chinese rebar market reflected in the over-the-counter market, although it remains a challenge."

More than 1.6 billion tonnes of rebar traded on the Shanghai Futures Exchange in 2011, according to data from the exchange that includes both sides of trades.

These volumes, which dwarf any other steel derivative currently available, are attracting many Western participants to the exchange, even though their access is being capped by China's strict regulation and limits on currency exchange. [ID:nL6E8C93ZB]

QUICK GROWTH

Citi, meanwhile, is confident the over-the-counter iron ore swaps market will soon grow enough to allow large steelmakers to hedge comfortably, Esfahanian said.

The entrance of new participants and a move towards shorter physical pricing mechanisms have boosted global trading volumes to almost 50 million tonnes in 2011 from about 20 million in 2010.

Citi, one of the largest players in this market last year according to iron ore swaps brokers, forecasts global volumes could nearly double again in 2012 to 90-100 million tonnes in swaps.

"We traded over 12 million tonnes in cleared iron ore swaps last year; the first few months were quite slow and then it suddenly kicked off from Q2 onwards," Esfahanian said.

"There was also a significant increase in interest and activity during the final quarter of 2011, when we saw the price drop."

Between September and October iron ore lost a whopping 35 percent of its value on slow demand from Chinese steelmakers. The great price volatility and cheaper prices attracted more participants to the iron ore derivatives market. [ID:nL3E7LJ0DW]

“The market was nearly 9 million tonnes in October across CME (CME.O), LCH and the Singapore Exchange, and I think we did about 3 million tonnes in that month alone," Esfahanian said.

"That was a busy time for everyone.”

Still more liquidity growth is needed, however, to allow large steelmakers, which consume tens of millions of tonnes in iron ore each year, to comfortably hedge their positions.

"I don’t think we are at that point just yet, but the volumes are significantly increasing, and the reality is that the steel mills would not be hedging their entire portfolio (in any case)," the London-based trader said.

"I think for the moment they are going to gradually experiment with the market. When trading houses feel comfortable hedging a full capesize cargo at the front end with ease, then we are going to start seeing more interest from these guys," he added.

