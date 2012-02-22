PARIS Feb 22 French nuclear group Areva
must sign a contract allowing ousted Chief Executive
Anne Lauvergeon to receive her severance pay, a Paris commercial
court ruled on Wednesday in the latest stage of a public spat
that began in December.
Tensions between Lauvergeon and state-controlled Areva
mounted over claims over the botched $2.5 billion takeover of
Canadian start-up uranium mining firm UraMin in 2007, when
Lauvergeon was CEO, and the emergence of two private
investigations on the matter as well as allegations of spying on
her husband.
For Lauvergeon, dubbed "Atomic Anne", to receive her 1.5
million euros payment ($2 million), however, the document needs
the signature of the government, which is unlikely to do
anything until the end of the presidential election campaign in
May.
Areva, the world's biggest nuclear reactor maker, had wanted
Finance Minister Francois Baroin to sign the contract first
while it awaited the result of an internal probe into the
takeover of UraMin, which the company wrote off almost entirely
late last year and which is still a long way from production.
The inquiry concluded that Areva had overpaid and badly
managed the acquisition of UraMin's three African mines in the
midst of a boom in nuclear energy demand, a frenzy to secure
supplies and sector takeovers pushing uranium prices to $135 a
pound. It found no proof of fraud.
Areva's lawyer Jean Reinhart shrugged off the court's
decision on Wednesday. "The (court's) decision is somewhat
futile.
"We thought we had to sign after the minister but the
tribunal says that we must sign before. It is of no
consequence."
Lauvergeon's lawyer, Pierre Versini-Campinchi, said: "The
tribunal has given a logical decision... which underlines
moreover Areva's behaviour in persistently refusing to sign."
Lauvergeon is likely to have to wait until after the outcome
of the May presidential elections before she will receive the
cheque from the government that ousted her in June following
several botched projects and a public spat with key client EDF
.
A source close to the government told Reuters that Baroin
would likely turn the signing of the contract over to his
successor.
"The severance pay is an affair of state," the source said.
"(Baroin's) signature could be seen as a way to buy her
silence... it is likely he will pass it on. After all,
Lauvergeon has been rather negative about her former employer.
She has set her own trap."
Questions on the UraMin takeover and the emergence of two
private probes soured relations further and led her to accuse
members of the government and President Nicolas Sarkozy of
wanting to undermine her.
The UraMin takeover has been subject to speculation that it
could have been a scam, shaking the image of Areva which is
already struggling to recover from Japan's nuclear disastar last
year.
Lauvergeon filed a legal complaint last year after she
discovered a report written in 2011 by Alp Service that revealed
spying on her spouse, to see if he had benefited from the deal.
Earlier this month she asked a French court to appoint an
expert to examine the conditions under which Areva ordered a
private enquiry in 2010 into the UraMin takeover.
Both reports were commissioned by Areva's security services
but the 2010 report was under the responsibility of Areva's head
of mining Sebastien de Montessus, who has denied having asked
for any spying on people's private lives.
Under Lauvergeon, Areva developed into a one-stop shop for
nuclear energy. The company is among the world's top uranium
producers and mining accounted for 12 percent of its 2010
revenue.
($1=0.7539 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by
