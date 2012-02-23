Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
LOTOS
Poland's No. 2 refiner posts a smaller-than-expected 63
percent net profit drop in the fourth quarter, although its
operating result was below analyst forecasts as the company
suffered from declining margins.
DATA
The statistics office releases January retail sales and
unemployment. Retail sales are expected to rise 13.25 percent,
while the jobless rate is seen at 13.2 percent. (0900)
PZU
Poland's financial regulator is not overly cautious in
recommending insurers to pay dividends of no more than 75
percent of profits as dangers relating to floods and heavy
storms lurk, the head of Eastern Europe's largest insurer tells
Rzeczpospolita.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX