MADRID, Feb 23 Spain's banking sector looks set to shrink this year to about 10 lenders from more than 40 before the economic crisis, as the government forces banks to recognise steep losses from a housing crash.

Small and medium-sized banks will scramble to join forces in order to meet the capital requirements implicit in a new law demanding lenders write down up to 80 percent of the book value of real estate assets on their balance sheets.

Particular focus will rest on the country's fourth biggest bank by market value, Bankia (BKIA.MC), where fears persist over its ability to fund losses from its heavy exposure to the property sector.

Only a handful of banks -- international leaders Santander (SAN.MC) and BBVA (BBVA.MC), domestic lender CaixaBank and Basque Country savings bank Kutxa -- are considered strong enough to remain independent and cover capital holes with their own profits.

Bankia has insisted it does not plan a link-up with Barcelona-based counterpart CaixaBank, but market sources say it will be hard for the bank to go it alone.

"It's true that there were overtures towards CaixaBank, but that has gone cold. It seems CaixaBank is the only one interested in Bankia. BBVA and Santander do not seem up for it," said one banking source.

Another expressed doubt Bankia could deal alone with 3 billion euros of capital needs with annual net operating profits of 1.67 billion euros and with its parent company BFA still owing 4.1 billion euros of state loans given out last year.

"The numbers simply don't add up," the second banking source said.

If Bankia did opt for a tie-up, it could win more time to write down losses related to real estate. The government has given banks one year to write down the losses, but will extend it to two years for lenders involved in a merger process.

Under the writedown rules, lenders have until May 31 to put forward merger plans.

SMALL BANKS IN TALKS

Spain's banks, including regional unlisted lenders or 'cajas' traditionally focused on savings and small loans, lent copiously to housebuilders during a decade-long construction boom and were left with billions of euros of undeveloped land, unfinished apartment blocks and bad loans once the bubble burst, pushing many developers into bankruptcy.

Filling the huge capital hole made by losses on these investments without further swelling public debt is a central concern for the new government as it also struggles to breathe life into a moribund economy and tackle 23 percent unemployment.

Among the smaller banks still standing, sources close to Banco Mare Nostrum say the savings bank is a possible suitor for troubled lender Banco de Valencia, taken over by the state alongside Unnim, Catalunya Caixa and NovaCaixaGalicia.

A source close to Banca Civica said the bank, the product of an earlier round of mergers that listed on the stock exchange last year, had held talks with savings banks NovaCaixaGalicia, Ibercaja, Popular, Caja 3 and Liberbank.

Meanwhile, Popular and Ibercaja are the most likely suitors for government-controlled Unnim, sources say. Ibercaja could use a tie-up with Unnim as a stepping-stone to a further merger with Civica and Liberbank [ID:nL5E8DK71C].

Savings bank Catalunya Caixa could offer BBVA or Santander a way to increase their network in the industrialised eastern region of Catalonia.

The Basque Kutxabank, with assets of around 75 billion euros, is also said to be interested in Catalunya Caixa.

Spain has among the most banks per capita in the European Union. The previous Socialist government oversaw a round of mergers and recapitalisation that cut the number to about 20.

The conservative government, reluctant to create a state-level bad bank like the Irish at a time of acute sensitivity to euro zone sovereign debt levels, hopes mergers will generate cost savings to mitigate capital shortfalls.

Housebuilders owe around 300 billion euros to banks, according to Bank of Spain data, and banks have around 176 billion euros of troubled exposure to the real estate sector, including foreclosed property and bad loans to developers.

Some of Spain's medium-sized banks are well-placed to meet new government requirements without additional mergers.

According to analysts, Banco Popular and Sabadell (SABE.MC) should not have any major problems in meeting the new provisioning or capital standards. They can take two years to write down property losses because their acquisitions of smaller Galician lender Pastor PAS.MC and the previously rescued Alicante-based CAM (CAHM.MC) took place after September 2011.

