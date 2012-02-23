The following factould affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
GROWTH FORECASTS
The European Commission is expected to revise downwards its
growth forecast for the euro zone this year, predicting that
both Italy and the whole bloc will post an output contraction,
Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
The Commission will cut its gross economic product forecasts
for 2012 to a contraction of 0.3 percent against expectations of
0.5 percent growth in its autumn forecasts, the paper said,
citing a draft document.
For Italy, the Commission expects a hefty 1.3 percent
contraction this year against predictions of a 0.1 percent
expansion in the autumn forecasts.
FIAT
Italian carmaker Fiat plans to reduce the number of
its board members to nine from the present 15, the company said
on Wednesday.
FINMECCANICA
Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica said on
Wednesday it confirmed its target of selling assets for 1
billion euros in order to boost its balance sheet.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
The battle for control of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI
heated up on Wednesday when two private equity funds tabled a
rival offer to one brokered by top investment bank Mediobanca to
rescue the troubled insurer by merging it with peer Unipol.
MILANO ASSICURAZIONI
The Fondiaria-controlled insurer said on Wednesday it
expected to post a loss of around 490 million euros in 2011. It
said its solvency ratio at the end of December was 132 percent
and was 136 percent at the end of January this year.
IMPREGILO
Salini, an Italian mid-sized construction company that has
bought a 20 per cent stake in rival Impregilo SpA,
does not rule out a takeover bid in its quest to create an
Italian market leader, the Financial Times reported on its Web
page on Wednesday, citing comments from CEO Pietro Salini.
ACEA
The Rome utility said on Wednesday it expected to invest 2.3
billion euros in the period 2012-2016. It said it expected its
EBITDA to grow an average of 6.2 percent per year in 2010-2016.
