DUBAI, Feb 23

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets ease as focus moves to growth, oil prices

* Brent crude holds near $123 as Iran offsets slowdown concerns

* Euro zone teetering on brink of recession

* Japan may cut Iran oil imports over 20 pct -media

* Malaysia tycoon plans $2 bln power assets sale

* Assad forces bomb Syria's Homs; reporters killed

* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Valuations no barrier to Saudi, Dubai rallies

* MIDEAST MONEY-Legal limbo stymies banks' recovery of Dubai govt debt

UAE

* Etisalat India mobile phone JV to shut down operations

* Dubai raises $675 mln for tram project

* Al Jaber in top management reshuffle amid debt talks - sources

* Gulf Capital invests $27 mln in contract staffing firm (www.thenational.ae)

SAUDI ARABIA

* India BPCL plans shift from Iran to Saudi oil -sources

* Saudi Arabia says no use in dialogue in Syria

* Citi arm, Dubai PE firm in $100 mln Saudi deal

EGYPT

* Egypt's CIB says 2011 net profit fell 20 pct

QATAR

* Qatar's Al Khaliji seeks approval for bond up to $750 mln

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Batelco says India stake sale to lift 2012 profit

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Burgan to buy 70 pct of Eurobank Tekfen-sources