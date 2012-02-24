Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
WIND FARMS
Poland so far attracted 54 applications from investors
seeking to develop wind power projects, including utility PGE
, its smaller rival Energa, the country's No.1 oil
refiner PKN, and Kulczyk Investments, daily
Rzeczpospolita wrote without quoting its sources.
DEBT SUPPLY
Poland releases detailed supply for its treasury bills
tender due on Monday with the preliminary offer range set at
1.0-2.0 billion zlotys.
PGE SALE
Poland closed books for a stake of around 7 percent in its
top utility PGE at 19.20 zlotys per share, market
sources told Reuters on Thursday.
