LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - A debt-for-equity swap announced by German lender Commerzbank this week is being eyed by other European banks as a potential blueprint to improve their Core Tier 1 ratio if it is successful.

The opportunistic trade is the first of this scale to be launched in Europe and could help boost the bank's Core Tier 1 capital by more than EUR1bn if the offer is accepted to the full extent.

"If this transaction goes well, I don't think it will be the last one," said a banker on the deal. "The reality is: a lot of financial institutions are short on capital and this is a great way to improve it."

Other liability management exercises would be undertaken on the basis the name and dependant on the restrictions banks face when raising equity. "Here, we didn't have to go through an AGM," said the banker.

Another official involved said that in addition to this being potentially the most efficient way of boosting capital, it provided an important data point for the market.

Commerzbank's balance sheet will potentially benefit from buying back debt instruments at a discount to par and therefore creating an accounting gain, but additionally from transforming these directly into core equity.

In December when Commerzbank bought back EUR643m of hybrid Tier 1 securities, boosting core Tier 1 by EUR700m, it received reverse inquiries about further potential liability management.

"Even though our subordinated bonds have rallied in recent weeks, they are still trading below par so this continued to be an opportunity," said Norbert Doerr, head of capital management and planning at Commerzbank.

The event also allows investors to crystallise the recent rally in bank debt prices.

According to the EBA, European banks plan to meet 22% of their capital shortfall by converting hybrids, just 4 percentage points behind the 26% expected from capital raising, retained earnings and scrapped dividends.

Other banks such as Portugal's Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG) and Bank of Ireland have conducted debt-to-equity swaps but not on this scale.

Commerzbank also conducted a tender on some of its hybrid debt for shares in January 2011, using Credit Suisse to acquire the bonds of its behalf, for cash which it then recycled into shares.

LIQUIDITY EVENT

There is no guarantee that bondholders' take-up will be high given however that many simply cannot hold equity.

One hedge fund manager told Reuters he had bought some Commerzbank paper for as low as 53 cents on the euro in December, said he was also seeking to arbitrage the swap during the week it is on offer, by buying bonds from investors who cannot hold equity..

"We have seen a lot of secondary activity in our bonds as investors who can't take equity likely sell to those who can," said Commerzbank's Doerr.

"For bondholders who can't hold equity, this is still a liquidity event at improved levels."

A banker on the deal said it had raised a lot of interest from accounts that can hold both debt and equity.

The bank is targeting EUR3.16bn equivalent of hybrid, subordinated and other capital instruments at anything between 61% and 85% of par, which is up to a 10 points premium versus where they had been trading in the secondary market. Two of the bonds have never been targeted for liability management before.

In order to reduce volatility around the trade, the banks involved have put hedging strategies in place.

"We did have to think about how we would cushion any potential equity flowback," said a banker on the transaction.

He added that the exchange price for the offer would be based on the volume weighted average share price between February 23 and the expiration of the offer on March 2. "This means investors can hedge efficiently by shorting the stock," he said. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers)