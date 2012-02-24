* UBS hires former Bear Stearns top exec Molinaro

* Molinaro's key focus likely to be costs, operations

* M&A veteran Neissa leaving UBS at end of March for family business interests

(Adds further details)

ZURICH, Feb 24 UBS UBSN.VX has hired former Bear Stearns financial chief Sam Molinaro as operating head of its investment bank effective March 1, according to a memorandum seen on Friday by Reuters.

The investment banking division's co-head Jimmy Neissa will leave the firm in March to pursue family business interests, according to a second memo.

After Bear Stearns was bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) in 2008 Molinaro worked as chief executive, chairman and in advisory roles at Braver Stern Securities Corp, a U.S.-based mortgage boutique.

At UBS Molinaro replaces Tom Daula who becomes head of global research and analytics.

"(Molinaro) will work closely with the business heads, and directly with all finance, operations, technology and control teams to materially strengthen the integrity and effectiveness of our front-to-back operating and control environment," UBS's investment bank head Carsten Kengeter said in the memo.

Molinaro will report to both Kengeter and to Ulrich Koerner, the overall operating chief of UBS.

UBS confirmed the contents of the memos.

M&A veteran Neissa's exit, which Kengeter says had been planned since early last year, leaves Simon Warshaw and Matthew Grounds in charge of the investment banking division.

Earlier this month, UBS said it would consider more cutbacks at its investment bank if a seasonal first-quarter recovery in activity and trading fails to materialise. [nL5E8D70CU] UBS's reputation has been battered by a series of scandals, beginning with an in-house hedge fund which gorged on U.S. mortgage securities and a messy U.S. probe into offshore accounts, and most recently, alleged rogue trading, with former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli set to stand trial in September.

(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

((Katharina.Bart@thomsonreuters.com)(+41 58 306 7312)(Reuters Messaging: katharina.bart.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: UBS/

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.