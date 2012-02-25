MILAN Feb 25 Italian toll-road operator
Atlantia agreed on Saturday to sell its stake in
Italy's biggest builder Impregilo to Gavio group in a
deal which allows it to gain full ownership of Chilean motorway
Grupo Costanera.
The deal hands the family-owned Gavio group control of
Impregilo, which had also attracted interest from rival
construction group Salini.
Atlantia said in a statement on Saturday its Autostrade per
l'Italia unit was selling its 33 percent stake in Impregilo's
controlling holding IGLI to Gavio's Argo Finanziaria for 87.6
million euros.
The deal allows Gavio to become Impregilo's top shareholder
with a 29.96 percent stake, ahead of rival Salini, Italy's third
largest construction group, which had increased its stake to 20
percent and had expressed ambitions to create a leading player.
In return for the IGLI stake, Gavio's SIAS
toll-road group will sell Autostrade per l'Italia a 46 percent
stake in the company that owns Costanera.
The stake is worth 565.2 million euros and Autostrade is set
to gain a further 8.5 percent of the same company from
investment bank Mediobanca for 104.6 million euros, it
said.
The stake purchases, to be completed by June, will hand
Autostrade full control of the Chilean motorway operator, in
which it already owns a stake of nearly 46 percent. The Italian
group is also present in Brazil.
Atlantia said it would seek new investors in Costanera, in
which some pension funds and sovereign wealth funds have already
expressed interest.
Grupo Costanera posted 2011 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation of 147 million euros and had a net
debt of 997 million euros at the end of last year, Atlantia
said.
As part of the deal, SIAS has a call option - expiring at
the end of September - which would allow it to gain full control
of Italian toll-road operator Autostrada Torino-Savona for 223
million euros.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Alison Williams)