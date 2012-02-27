(Published by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon)

BEIJING, Feb 27 - China has increased the energy intensity reduction target for its industrial sector to 21 percent below 2010 levels by 2015, up from a previous goal of 18 pct, as Beijing steps up efforts to clean up its manufacturing base.

The government is aiming to quell rapid energy consumption spikes that threaten to derail China’s efforts to meet targets on energy use and carbon emissions.

China, the world's biggest emitter and second biggest economy, plans to reduce the overall energy consumption per unit of GDP by 16 percent from 2010 by 2015.

But data released last week showed China fell short of its 2011 target, and overall energy consumption soared 7 percent year-on-year.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Monday announced the new target for the industry sector, quoting rapid growth in energy consumption in energy-intensive sectors.

The new target will cut energy consumption by 670 million tonnes of standard coal up to 2015, according to MIIT.

The MIIT has distributed energy intensive targets to each sub-sector for the five-year period.

Manufacturing processes face the stiffest target of 22 percent.

The industrial sector consumed 73 percent of China’s energy in 2010, according to official data.

