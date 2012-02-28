* Diageo and Pernod search for emerging market deals

By David Jones

LONDON, Feb 28 The world's biggest spirits groups were late to exploit demand from emerging markets and a wave of acquisitions over the next few years looks likely as they play catch-up.

The likes of Diageo (DGE.L) and Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) delayed their entry to the emerging markets party because they assumed drinkers in China, India and Mexico would not pay up for premium whiskies and vodkas in preference to local spirits.

That is changing as increasingly affluent consumers in these countries get a taste for Johnnie Walker whisky and Absolut vodka and the big groups need a network to get these expensive imported tipples in front of their newly-found customers.

With a European market in decline and North America in only slow recovery, they have taken a fresh look and found Chinese drinkers will drink scotch whisky as well as local baijiu, Brazilians go for vodka in the same bar as cachaca, prompting them to scan the globe for local spirit acquisition targets.

World Number one Diageo struck three spirits deals last year to drive its emerging market growth, while arch rival Pernod is focused a smaller deals as it looks to cut debt after its recent big Vin & Sprit acquisition which brought it Absolut vodka.

"Diageo has a thirst for emerging markets and is looking for deals in Mexico, India and China. Pernod is a little further behind until it manages to cut its debt," said one investment banker who has worked for Diageo in the past.

He says Diageo is looking to forge a new deal with the owners of Jose Cuervo tequila not only with eyes on controlling the brand but also opening up distribution in Mexico, which is a key growth market in its fastest growing region, Latin America.

Diageo's distribution deal for Cuervo in most markets outside Mexico with owners the Beckmann family, ends in June 2013 and Diageo has said an equity participation is the bare minimum that it would accept for a new deal although it would be keen to buy the business, which analysts value at $3.4 billion.

There is long-standing speculation that Diageo may revive talks on a deal with India's biggest liquor maker United Spirits (UNSP.NS), controlled by Vijay Mallya. A deal may be more likely with the Indian tycoon under pressure from his majority-owned, financially stretched Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) [L4E8DR5HB].

The London-based group might also build on its stakes in China's Sichuan Shuijingfang (600779.SS) and Vietnam's No 1 spirits group Hanoi Liquor as it tries to make good on its target of doubling the Asia Pacific's contribution to sales to 20 percent by 2015.

Diageo chief executive Paul Walsh says the current driver behind the group's growth was its scotch whisky, vodka and beer brands in emerging markets in its first half to end-December 2011, helped by acquisitions, which boosted the group's emerging business to almost 40 percent of its global sales.

"The focus of our investment in the emerging markets has continued again this year and in the half we increased marketing spend there by 20 percent. We have also expanded our presence through acquisitions which have given us leading brands in premium local spirits and beer," said Walsh.

He is looking to push that near-40 percent share of sales in emerging markets to 50 percent by 2015, and bankers believe deals will be high on his agenda to plug into these high growth markets which grew sales 18 percent in its first half.

"We would expect to see further deals in Asia Pacific and Latin America this year, and China and Mexico will be the key areas to watch," said a second banker who has worked on emerging market drinks deals.

The group has been busy in 2011 getting an agreement to raise its stake in Shuijingfang, push up its stake in Hanoi Liquor to 30 percent in August 2011, and the same month it bought Turkey's No 1 spirits group and raki-maker Mey Icki for 1.3 billion pounds.

In Africa, Diageo's attention has been on beer as it bought Tanzania's No 2 beermaker Serengeti Breweries in October 2010 and then Ethiopian brewer Met Abo in January 2012.

Analyst Trevor Stirling at Bernstein says the market has responded warmly to Diageo's increased emphasis on emerging markets, while Deutsche Bank's Jamie Isenwater said it was the emerging markets that drove a beat in half-year sales forecasts.

Shares in Diageo, which makes Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff vodka and Guinness beer, have risen nearly 36 percent in the last six months to outperform the FTSE 100 index .FTSE by 15 percent, while Pernod shares have seen an identical percentage increase.

World No 2 spirits group Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) sees a similar 39 percent share to Diageo of its sales in emerging markets, and Chief Executive Pierre Pringuet says if current growth rates continue it should hit the 50 percent level in 2 to 3 years time, again in line with its bigger rival.

Pringuet has ruled out big strategic acquisitions in the billions of euros for the next 12-18 months as it pays down debt, but smaller deals are very much on the cards such as when it recently took a minority stake in Avion tequila with the option of increasing that holding to 100 percent.

"In emerging markets we are seeing a great variety of geographic growth in Latin America and Africa as well as Asia. We see no sign of a loosening of this trend in the coming months and years," Pringuet said.

Paris-based Pernod, which makes Chivas Regal whisky, Absolut and Martell cognac, is seeing strong growth in the BRIC nations of Brazil, Russia, India and China, but also in Mexico, Turkey, Poland and Vietnam, he added.

China is now Pernod's second biggest market after the United States where it inherited a small joint venture in Chinese baijiu from its 5.7 billion euro Vin & Sprit deal in 2008, and give it an avenue into this large local spirits market.

Pringuet says imported spirits only make up 1 percent of the vast Chinese market at around 5 million 12-bottle cases and so both imported and local prices are important for the group.

It was the Vin & Sprit deal which loaded Pernod with debt and Pringuet said its debt/EBITDA ratio at end-June 2012 should fall to 3.9 times, but it would need to decline to 3 times for him to consider big deals. Diageo has more flexibility for deals as its current debt/EBITDA ratio is around 2.

