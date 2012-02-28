LISBON Feb 28 Portugal has passed the third review of its 78-billion-euro bailout programme by the European Union and IMF, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Tuesday, reiterating this year's fiscal goals will be met despite a worsening economic outlook.

"The result (of the evaluation) was positive despite unfavourable conditions. The mission confirmed the fulfillment of the criteria demanded by the terms," Gaspar told a press conference, adding that the inspectors will recommend the disbursement of a new tranche of 14.6 billion euros.

He said an economic slowdown in Europe made the government revise its projection for 2012 economic contraction to 3.3 percent from 3 percent.

Under the bailout, Portugal has to cut the budget deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product this year from a goal of 5.9 percent last year, which was met thanks to a one-off transfer of banks' pension assets to the state.

The terms of the bailout also require that the country show progress on economic reforms, such as changes to its rigid labour laws, to improve competitiveness.

Many economists say the country may have to seek more emergency funding. But European officials have played that down, hoping to differentiate Portugal from troubled Greece. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)