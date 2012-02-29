Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM tripled its
fourth-quarter net profit to record 3.8 billion zlotys ($1.23
billion), a notch above analyst forecasts, thanks to sales of
its telecom assets.
DEBT SUPPLY
Poland's finance ministry will give details of its debt
supply for March.
PKO, PZU
Poland may sell part of its stakes in the country's top
insurer PZU and No. 1 lender PKO BP in the
first half of 2012 as part of its privatisation drive, Treasury
Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Tuesday.
BZ WBK
The aim is for the combined Polish lenders BZ WBK and Kredyt
Bank is to return to Warsaw's bluechip WIG20 index
with a 20-25 percent free-float, BZ WBK chief Mateusz
Morawiecki told Rzeczpospolita daily.
PGE
The new head of Polish top utility PGE is to be
announced on Thursday, with the former deputy head of the
country's No.2 mobile operator Polkiomtel, Krzysztof
Kilian a favorite to take the post, Puls Biznesu daily reported
without naming its sources.
FRANCE TELECOM
Asked on the probability of acquiring a minority stake in
the pay-TV platform forged on tha back of a joint venture of
Polish broadcaster TVN's 'n' unit and Vivendi's
Cyfra+, deputy head at France Telecom, Benoit Scheen
said FT's new policy is to take majority stakes in companies,
Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX