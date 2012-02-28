* Delivery likely to include Brazil, Centam, Thai sugars

LONDON/NEW YORK, Feb 28 Cargill is expected to be a receiver of one of the biggest raw sugar deliveries in the past three years, at expiry on Wednesday of the ICE spot contract SBc1, based on the current value of the front-month spread.

Brokers and dealers said if the front-month premium SB-1=R remains around the present level of 97 points (0.97 cent), the delivered tonnage against the New York exchange would likely stand at the upper end of a 500,000-1 million tonne range.

A spokesperson for Cargill said, "We are not in a position to comment prior to expiry of the contract in question."

Cargill has been the major receiver of sizeable deliveries in New York for years.

The biggest raw sugar delivery in 2011 was the March delivery at 965,000 tonnes.

The July raw sugar contract expired in 2009 with 26,783 lots delivered to the tape, or a total of 1.36 million tonnes.

ICE Futures U.S. said open interest in the March contract as of Monday stood at 28,877 lots, down 11,660 lots from the previous session, or a total of 1.46 million tonnes.

The open interest in the contract has fallen nearly 12,000 lots in each of the last three sessions.

The amount to be delivered should stand under 1 million tonnes by the close of trade on Tuesday if the current trend of unwinding positions in March continues, brokers said.

Jonathan Kingsman, managing director of consultancy Kingsman SA, said he expected Cargill to be sole receiver of between 600,000 tonnes and 1 million tonnes of sugar from a mix of deliverers.

A senior London-based sugar futures broker said he saw potential delivery of between 600,000 tonnes and 1 million tonnes, depending on spread activity, and that Brazilian sugars would be included in the delivery.

Asked how much sugar was likely to be delivered at the expiry, Peter De Klerk, senior analyst at commodities house Czarnikow, said: “It all depends at what level the March/May spread expires at.

"We would agree that there is going to be a substantial delivery tonnage.

“At present spread values, it could be at the top end of the 500,000 tonne to 1 million tonne range, though receivers may choose to take some of the tonnage through commercial contracts rather than via the exchange.”

BRAZILIAN, CENTRAL AMERICAN, THAI SUGARS

Kingsman said he expected the delivery to include some 300,000 tonnes from the main growing regions, the centre-south and northeast, of top producer Brazil, 150,000 tonnes from Central America and 25,000-50,000 tonnes from the Philippines.

The Philippines, a major producer in the 1970s, started delivering sugar against the ICE expiry again in 2011.

A big question market was how much Thai sugars would feature.

“Thai raws will be the sugars that the main receiver is targeting,” said De Klerk.

“Thai raws production to end-February totalled more than 4.5 million tonnes. While sugar exports so far this season are ahead of schedule, we would estimate there are more than 3 million tonnes of raw sugar stocks in Thailand at this time.

“However, at these values there are likely to be sugars from a range of origins from the Philippines to Central America, which are more expensive to place.”

Cargill, the world’s biggest physical sugar trader, was likely to sell delivered sugars to markets such as north Africa, the east Mediterranean, Middle Eastern refineries, Malaysia, Indonesia, and other Far Eastern destinations, including China.

Some delivered Central American sugars could go to the U.S. market, brokers said.

