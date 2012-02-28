* Peugeot family signals openness to some dilution

PARIS, Feb 28 French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) must respond quickly to reports of a planned capital increase and tie-up with General Motors Co (GM.N) that sent its shares yo-yoing, France's AMF market watchdog said.

Peugeot shares surged 9.6 percent on Tuesday, then tumbled to close just 0.4 percent higher on a report that the company plans a 1 billion euro ($1.34 billion) share issue as part of an alliance deal with the U.S. car maker.

"Peugeot must issue a statement on this subject as soon as possible, in compliance with stock market law," an AMF spokeswoman said.

GM and Peugeot declined to comment on the capital increase report, published on the Wall Street Journal's website.

According to the newspaper, GM is to take a 7 percent Peugeot stake as part of an agreement that would see the French company issue new stock to existing shareholders and GM.

Peugeot, Europe's second-largest automaker, last week confirmed that alliance talks were underway with an unnamed competitor after a French newspaper reported that it was in advanced negotiations with GM.

Shares in Peugeot had jumped earlier on Tuesday after sources told Reuters that GM planned to take a small stake in the company. [ID:nL2E8DRB9P]

The Detroit-based automaker's shares were 1.1 percent lower in afternoon trading.

"The Peugeot family seems to be willing to dilute its stake a bit more," CM-CIC Securities analyst Florent Couvreur said.

The family, which owns just over 30 percent of the car maker, "had always been considered by the market to be a brake on PSA's strategic development," Couvreur said.

Robert Peugeot, who heads the family's FFP holding company, signalled that it would not necessarily oppose dilution, in a rare interview published online by French magazine L'Express.

The family's stake "has varied in the past, even falling as low as 22 percent," he was quoted as saying on Tuesday. "Independence means remaining the principal shareholder, whatever the percentage we hold."

Like GM's Opel division, Peugeot is grappling with mounting European losses compounded by the region's slumping auto market and cutthroat price competition.

The company has responded with a plan to sell 1.5 billion euros of assets, slow development programs and freeze plant investments in Brazil and India. While Peugeot and Opel both need capacity cuts, they could find savings by sharing small cars, powertrains and commercial vehicles, analysts say.

Pooling development costs for hybrids and other fuel-efficient engines is a priority as Peugeot explores potential new partnerships, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

Hybrids and fuel-efficient engine technologies "account for about half of our research and development budget", industrial director Guillaume Faury said, declining to comment on the talks underway.

"That illustrates very clearly that we need to be able to share costs in these areas."

Peugeot, which is rolling out diesel-electric versions of pricier models such as the 508 and Citroen DS5, has pushed back development of next-generation "plug-in" rechargeable hybrids, including gasoline-electric variants for the Chinese market.

Most rival automakers could adapt their vehicles to receive gasoline or diesel versions of Peugeot's hybrid powertrains within about two years, the manufacturing chief said.

Peugeot would need to consult existing partners Ford Motor Co (F.N) and BMW AG (BMWG.DE) about any new alliance with General Motors or another automaker, Faury added.

Peugeot develops and manufactures gasoline engines and hybrid vehicle parts with Germany's BMW and diesel powertrains with U.S. carmaker Ford.

"If there's any agreement that goes beyond our existing partnerships, each of those partnerships will have to evaluate what can be done," he said. Current agreements would have to "evolve as a function of whatever deal is signed."

