MILAN, Feb 29 Italy's largest commercial broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) may cut its dividend by up to 70 percent next month say analysts, as declining audiences and risks of stricter regulation combine to undermine its dominance on the domestic advertising scene.

Such a steep cut would come as the Milan-based group, controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, faces sharp economic downturns in its key Italian and Spanish markets.

"Mediaset is facing the same issues as other European free-to-air TVs in the past (declining audience, rigid cost base, loss making pay-TV operations). These operating issues are amplified by the gloomy economic and advertising environment in Italy and Spain," JP Morgan Cazenove said on Wednesday.

In a research note for clients, the U.S. broker kept its "overweight" recommendation on the stock but cut significantly its earnings estimates for the next two years and more than halved its 2011 dividend per share forecast to 0.10 euros.

The move from JP Morgan follows dividend estimate cuts of a similar magnitute by three other brokers on Tuesday, which dragged the shares down to one-month lows. [ID:nL5E8DS6UJ]

Mediaset is due to release its 2011 relults on March 20.

Mediaset has traditionally distributed more than 90 percent of the cash flow from its Italian operations plus the entire payout from its Mediaset Espana (TL5.MC) Spanish unit, which last week unveiled a dividend cut that Mediobanca said was "impressive".[ID:nL5E8DN50G]

"Weak business prospects in 2012 and increased financial gearing could prevent the (Mediaset) group from sticking to this policy," Banca IMI said last month.

Mediaset declined to comment.

A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus estimate points to a 0.19 euro per share dividend for Mediaset. An analyst said a 0.17 euro dividend would give the stock a yield below the 7 percent average of its sector.

Mediaset's 60 percent stake in Italy's TV advertising market risks being eroded because of new digital channels and by potentially unfavourable changes to the regulatory framework in Italy. It also faces competition from News Corp (NWSA.O) unit Sky Italia for pay TV audiences.

By 1607 GMT, shares in Mediaset were down 2.2 percent at 2.23 euros, underperforimg a 0.6 percent gain in the European media sector index.

