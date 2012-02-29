The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

* BANKS

The European Central Bank is expected to pump half a trillion euros into the euro zone's troubled financial system for the second time in as many months on Wednesday in what it hopes will be the last such operation to fight the euro zone crisis.

UNICREDIT

Dieter Rampl will not be available for a third mandate as chairman of Italy's top bank by assets when his term expires in May, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The name of the new chairman will be decided by Friday, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday without citing its sources.

Italian newspapers said on Wednesday the job could go to an Italian, citing Bank of Italy director general Fabrizio Saccomanni among the possible candidates.

FIAT

The Italian carmaker confirmed plans to invest 850 million euros ($1.14 billion) with Russia's Sberbank to produce and distribute Jeeps and Chrysler-branded vehicles in Russia starting in 2013.

LUXOTTICA

The world's biggest eyewear maker, raised its cash dividend on Tuesday and said it expected a "successful" 2012 after growth in Latin America and at its premium brands helped fourth-quarter profits grow by a third.

Luxottica sees operating and net profits to grow twice as fast as sales in 2012 if revenues grow high-single digit, its head told Reuters.

ITALIAN BANKS,,

Italian banks have issued nearly 40 billion euros of fresh state-backed bonds that they could use as collateral in exchange for cheap three-year European Central Bank loans at an auction on Wednesday, Reuters calculations show.

BANCO POPOLARE

The Milan's stock exchange said on Tuesday a bond issued by Italy's bank Banco Popolare and guaranteed by the Italian state worth a total 1.7 billion euros had started trading on the bourse's fixed-income MOT platform.

MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA

Tuscan banker Divo Gronchi is emerging as a possible front-runner alongside former UniCredit CEO Alessandro Profumo to replace Giuseppe Mussari as chairman of the bank, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday without citing its sources.

* GENERALI, TELECOM ITALIA

The insurer is considering writing down again the book value of Telecom Italia shares it owns through the Telco holding to 1.4-1.5 euros per share, Finanza Mercati said.

* MEDIASET

JP Morgan cuts Mediaset price target to 3.90 euros from 4.20 euros; rating overweight

