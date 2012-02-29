* Co opens global automotive centre in Germany

* Aims to be major provider of auto infotainment products

* Expects much auto tech to be developed for low-end cars

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Feb 29 Intel Corp (INTC.O) is targeting strong growth in the automotive chip sector as it expects carmakers to increasingly seek to integrate smart phone devices and social networking into vehicles, a senior executive said.

"For us, because we are new (in the segment), we will see very significant growth," Ton Steenman, vice president of the Intel Architecture Group, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday as the company opened a new global automotive center in Germany.

He said Intel aims to become a major provider of "infotainment" products for cars, but declined to comment on how large a market share it aims to grab.

The market for electronic systems that help drivers make phone calls without taking their hands off the wheel, or find their way on unfamiliar roads, is growing rapidly as the once-pricey technology becomes standard equipment for many consumers.

According to market research firm IHS iSuppli, the market for automotive infotainment electronics is expected to grow to $41.2 billion by 2016 from an estimated $33.5 billion this year.

Intel already makes chips for in-car systems such as navigational devices or music players and aims to expand its offering of driver assistance systems that, for instance, warn motorists they are drifting out of their lane or that there is an obstacle in their blind spot.

Its chips are found among other in cars made by BMW (BMWG.DE) and Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE).

On average, cars already contain about $300 worth of microchips, though not all of them are for infotainment. German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG (IFXGn.DE), for instance, also offers chips that help cut fuel consumption, monitor air conditioning and control anti-lock brake systems.

NEW GENERATION

Intel's Steenman said he expects much of the new auto technology to be developed specifically for low-end cars -- rather than being introduced at the high-end first -- as features such as social networking, music sharing and smart phone connectivity draw young, entry-level buyers.

"The new generation is much more used to living in an environment of social networking and having that part of their everyday lives than an older generation is," Steenman said.

That also means he sees a high-volume market for auto chips rather than focusing on a small number of high-margin products for luxury vehicles.

"I firmly believe that every consumer will want to extend their digital lifestyle from their home into their vehicles," regardless of whether they are paying $10,000 or $100,000 for their car, he said. "So it is inevitable that it has to go bulk."

He also noted in-car electronics are important for customers in China, the world's biggest car market. "Here, people are still thinking about engine specs and torque, whereas in China it is more about what kind of electronics and what kind of connectivity do you have in your vehicle," he said.

Intel is also looking into potential new areas of business in the automotive field such as electric cars.

"There are many things in the car that are changing over the next five to 10 years that we could become involved in ... That

(electric vehicles) is one of many possibilities."

(Additional reporting by Irene Preisinger and Jens Hack; Editing by David Holmes)

