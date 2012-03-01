Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
Q4 GDP
Poland's statistics office releases fourth-quarter economic
growth data. Analysts expect the figure at 4.2
percent year-on-year, the same as in the previous quarter.
Poland full-year 2011 GDP growth stood at 4.3 percent in
annual terms. (0900)
PMI
Poland's February PMI data to be released.
Analysts expect it to slip to 51.3 points versus 52.15 points
reported the previous month. (0800)
PBG
The builder reports a worse-than-expected 57 percent drop in
fourth quarter net earnings because of tighter margins on
infrastructure projects and a negative financial impact of a
recent acquisition.
ALIOR
The Polish lender is considering finding a strategic
shareholder or floating its shares and began reaching out to
potential investors, writes Puls Biznesu.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX