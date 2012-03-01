(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, March 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

T-BOND TENDER

Romanian debt managers plan to sell 300 million lei ($92.28 million) worth of 10-year treasury bonds at a tender on Thursday.

Romania aims to sell 5 billion lei in leu-denominated debt in March, about two thirds the amount it issued in February.

FX RESERVES

The central bank will release February foreign exchange reserves data.

SELLOFFS

Romania's capital market watchdog plans to cut fees for the sale of the state's minority stakes in energy firms to 0.1 percent from 0.5 percent.

The economy ministry will first offer a 15 percent stake in power grid operator Transelectrica, with the subscription period seen as the middle of March.

The government then aims to list 15 percent of shares in gas pipeline operator Transgaz by end-April. It aims to list 10 percent stakes in flagship power producers Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica by October.

Ziarul Financiar, page 13

CEE MARKETS

Hungary's forint rose 1 percent on Wednesday as emerging Europe got a lift from the ECB's cheap liquidity injection while stocks also gained, with shares in Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM surging more than 3 percent on record profits.

ERSTE SEES BETTER 2012

Erste Group Bank, emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, forecast improved operating results for this year as provisions for bad debts fall from elevated 2011 levels and its Hungarian headache eases.

Erste is the majority owner of Romania's biggest bank BCR.

