(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST, March 1 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Thursday.
T-BOND TENDER
Romanian debt managers plan to sell 300 million lei ($92.28
million) worth of 10-year treasury bonds at a tender on
Thursday.
Romania aims to sell 5 billion lei in leu-denominated debt
in March, about two thirds the amount it issued in February.
FX RESERVES
The central bank will release February foreign exchange
reserves data.
SELLOFFS
Romania's capital market watchdog plans to cut fees for the
sale of the state's minority stakes in energy firms to 0.1
percent from 0.5 percent.
The economy ministry will first offer a 15 percent stake in
power grid operator Transelectrica, with the
subscription period seen as the middle of March.
The government then aims to list 15 percent of shares in gas
pipeline operator Transgaz by end-April. It aims to
list 10 percent stakes in flagship power producers
Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica by October.
Ziarul Financiar, page 13
CEE MARKETS
Hungary's forint rose 1 percent on Wednesday as
emerging Europe got a lift from the ECB's cheap liquidity
injection while stocks also gained, with shares in Europe's No.2
copper producer KGHM surging more than 3 percent on record
profits.
ERSTE SEES BETTER 2012
Erste Group Bank, emerging Europe's second-biggest
lender, forecast improved operating results for this year as
provisions for bad debts fall from elevated 2011 levels and its
Hungarian headache eases.
Erste is the majority owner of Romania's biggest bank BCR.
($1 = 3.2508 Romanian leus)