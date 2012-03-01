(Adds graphic, quotes, detail)
By Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON, March 1 Asia's share of South
Africa's coal exports rose to 61 percent in January, or 2.8
million tonnes, from 56 percent the previous month, although
total exports dropped sharply, exporters said.
South Africa exported a mammoth 8.1 million tonnes in
December as producers rushed to ship the maximum possible before
the close of the calendar year, but the amount fell to a more
typical 4.5 million exports in January.
The main exporters, who also own the country's Richards Bay
Coal Terminal, are BHP Billiton, Xstrata, Anglo
American and Glencore International.
India took 1.3 million tonnes of South African coal in
January, 28 percent of the total and down from 1.7 million in
the previous month, exporters said.
"India has been buying this year, not in huge volumes and
all spot, and it's started to pick up again just lately," one
exporter said.
China imported 315,000 tonnes from South Africa in January,
down from 944,000 tonnes in December. This figure is likely to
show a sharper drop for February, because China has largely been
out of the spot market for standard-grade coal.
Asia including India accounted for 61 percent or 2.8 million
tonnes of January exports, while the Atlantic market's share
dropped to 33 percent or 1.5 million tonnes.
The Atlantic market has kept its roughly 30 percent share of
South Africa's exports, with 200,000-300,000 tonnes a month
going to Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, the main European hub.
During January, Israel, Italy and Spain were the biggest
Atlantic buyers.
