LOTOS
The Polish Treasury has scrapped plans to sell its
controlling stake in the country's second-biggest refiner Lotos
this year or next, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on
Thursday.
BANKS
Polish financial regulator will not make it easy for Spain's
Banco Santander to merge Polish lenders BZ WBK
and KBC's Kredyt Bank, pushing for
a 25-percent free-float and a high solvency ratio at the joined
bank, daily Parkiet reported.
PGNiG
Polish gas monopoly PGNiG plans to launch a 5 billion zloty
($1.6 billion) bond programme for domestic investors to raise
extra funds for investments, the group's chief financial officer
said on Thursday.
PGE
The supervisory board at the state-controlled utility PGE
chose Krzysztof Kilian, former deputy head of Poland's
No.2 mobile telecom Polkomtel, as PGE's new chief
executive.
