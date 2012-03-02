(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST, March 2
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Friday.
PPI
The National Statistics Board will release producer prices
data for January at 0800 GMT.
YIELDS FALL AT ROMANIA 10-YR T-BOND TENDER
Romania sold a more than planned 473.6 million lei ($145.69
million) in 10-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average
accepted yield falling to 6.75 percent from 7.25 at a previous
Dec. 22 tender, central bank data showed.
ROMANIA FX RESERVES RISE TO 33.4 BLN EUROS IN FEB
The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves,
excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, rose by 691 million euros on the
month to 33.4 billion euros ($44.68 billion)at the end of
February, central bank data showed on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS
Emerging European currencies firmed on Thursday, lifted by
Poland's robust growth figures and Wednesday's cash injection by
the European Central Bank to markets.
PETROM STAKE LISTING
The economy ministry is considering listing a 9.8 percent
stake it owns in oil and gas company Petrom, in which
Austrian group OMV holds a majority, either by June or
later this year in September or October, Economy Minister Lucian
Bode said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 2
DEBT
Romania's finance ministry plans another foreign debt issue
in the second half of the year, Finance Minister Bogdan Dragoi
said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
HIDROELECTRICA
Romania received bids from two consortia to act as
underwriter for the sale of a 10 percent stake in hydro power
company Hidroelectrica. Evenimentul Zilei, Page 8
