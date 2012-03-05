Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

TRAIN CRASH

President Bronislaw Komorowski announced a two-day national mourning period on Sunday for the 16 people killed in a head-on collision of two trains in Poland's worst rail accident in more than two decades.

PKO BP

Poland's top lender, reports better-than-expected 18 percent rise in net earnings in 2011 despite a slow down in the final three months after a strong performance in the first three quarters.

The state-controlled bank said on Monday its profit rose to 3.81 billion zlotys ($1.2 billion) compared to 3.76 billion expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

GTC

The long-time supervisory board chairman of GTC resigned after the Warsaw-listed real-estate developer posted a worse-than-expected 2011 net loss caused because of further write-offs on its portfolio.

ALIOR

The bank has hired JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital to organise its initial public offer, writes Rzeczpospolita, without citing its sources.

