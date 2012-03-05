Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
TRAIN CRASH
President Bronislaw Komorowski announced a two-day national
mourning period on Sunday for the 16 people killed in a head-on
collision of two trains in Poland's worst rail accident in more
than two decades.
PKO BP
Poland's top lender, reports better-than-expected 18 percent
rise in net earnings in 2011 despite a slow down in the final
three months after a strong performance in the first three
quarters.
The state-controlled bank said on Monday its profit rose to
3.81 billion zlotys ($1.2 billion) compared to 3.76 billion
expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
GTC
The long-time supervisory board chairman of GTC
resigned after the Warsaw-listed real-estate developer posted a
worse-than-expected 2011 net loss caused because of further
write-offs on its portfolio.
ALIOR
The bank has hired JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Barclays
Capital to organise its initial public offer, writes
Rzeczpospolita, without citing its sources.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX