BUCHAREST, March 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania's finance ministry tenders 900 million lei ($273.18 million) in 2-year treasury bonds.

ROMANIA PPI UP 6.0 PCT Y/Y IN JANUARY

Romanian industrial producer prices rose 6.0 percent on the year in January and were up 0.7 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday.

FACTBOX-KEY POLITICAL RISKS TO WATCH IN ROMANIA

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies ceded some of the week's gains on Friday as an economic slowdown in the region and the slow progress of Hungary's international credit talks prompted caution.

TRANSELECTRICA

Investors are interested in the 15 percent stake Romania plans to sell in its power grid operator Transelectrica , the head of the Bucharest Bourse Lucian Anghel said after a roadshow to promote the offer.

Anghel said the start of the subscription period is seen as the middle of March. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

