LISBON, March 5 Portuguese banks' borrowing from the European Central Bank rose 2.3 percent in February following a second offering of cheap liquidity from the European Central Bank, as lenders in debt-ridden Portugal remained largely unable to borrow from banks elsewhere.

Cumulative borrowing at the end of last month stood at 47.55 billion euros ($62.8 billion) -- its highest level since April 2011 when Portugal requested an EU/IMF bailout, but below August 2010's record of 49.1 billion euros, the Bank of Portugal said on its website on Monday.

Bank of Portugal head Carlos Costa said last week that over 80 percent of ECB money borrowed by Portuguese banks was now three-year funding, which means the banks had a stable source of liquidity for years to come.

Banks in the euro zone have grown more distrustful of each other after the common currency area's debt crisis deepened last year, a logjam the ECB sought to unblock in December and late February by offering a total of about a trillion euros of ultra-cheap 3-year funds. ($1 = 0.7573 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; editing by Patrick Graham)