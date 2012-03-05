Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
PARIS, March 5 Total said on Monday it had acquired a 40-percent stake in Yemen's Block 3 exploration license, that the French major will operate.
The acquisition of the license, which covers an area of 2,954 square km in the eastern section of the Marib Basin, is still subject to the approval of Yemen's minister of Oil and Mineral Resources.
Total's partners will be Austria's OMV, Czech MND and state-owned Yemen General Corporation for Oil and Gas (YGC).
Total's production capacity in Yemen reached 86,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2011.
(Reporting By Muriel Boselli, editing by William Hardy)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.